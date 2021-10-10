Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 21,805 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $187,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,152,000 after acquiring an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after acquiring an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,648,000 after acquiring an additional 190,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $97,252,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

ALGN opened at $643.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $697.50 and a 200-day moving average of $631.23. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.87 and a 1-year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

