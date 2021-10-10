Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $32.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Allogene Therapeutics traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 165044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALLO. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.85.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

