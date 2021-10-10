Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 242.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.85.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

