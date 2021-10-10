AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 150.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $253.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.46. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $157.65 and a 52-week high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

