AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Has $32,000 Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Seagen by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 9,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Seagen by 480.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 101,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 84,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,154,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

