Alpha Impact Achieves Market Cap of $10.50 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $5,639.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Impact coin can now be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.98 or 0.00134837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086333 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,002.77 or 1.00243586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.63 or 0.06469273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars.

