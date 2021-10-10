AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,848 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

