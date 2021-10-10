AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 200.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $47.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $219,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

