AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $95.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.88. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.