AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

A number of research firms have commented on KBH. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.