AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $987,000 in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

HAIN stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

