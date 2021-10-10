AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,327,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 815,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 464,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 60,305 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 706.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

SF opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $73.62.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

