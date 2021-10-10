AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,491 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. CPV Partners LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 20,166.4% in the 1st quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 3,199,192 shares during the last quarter. Snow Phipps Group LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,225,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after buying an additional 1,397,687 shares during the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after buying an additional 609,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.