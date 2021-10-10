Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Altria Group by 263.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

