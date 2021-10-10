AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after buying an additional 3,147,202 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,808,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,526,000 after purchasing an additional 349,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

