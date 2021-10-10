American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.06 per share, with a total value of $370,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.64. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

