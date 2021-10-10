America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to post $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.60. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $3.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.61 million.

CRMT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $117.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,262. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $82.72 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $768.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

