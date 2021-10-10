AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,912 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

