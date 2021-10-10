Amrita Ahuja Sells 833 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total transaction of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total transaction of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00.

Shares of SQ opened at $238.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth $254,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 76.5% during the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 72,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

