Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $576.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to announce sales of $576.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $580.90 million and the lowest is $569.53 million. Bruker posted sales of $511.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at $119,404,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bruker by 3,381.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bruker by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.16. 331,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. Bruker has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $92.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

