Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.04. 1,390,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,858,403. The stock has a market cap of $297.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.56. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,433,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 709,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

