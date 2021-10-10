Analysts Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $676.69 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $676.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.60 million and the highest is $696.60 million. Envista posted sales of $640.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after purchasing an additional 598,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Envista by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after acquiring an additional 196,705 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after acquiring an additional 966,446 shares during the period.

Shares of Envista stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Envista has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

