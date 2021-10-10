Analysts Anticipate Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post sales of $161.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.40 million and the highest is $166.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $94.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $632.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $644.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $751.07 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $790.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp increased their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

RGEN stock traded down $13.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.78. 405,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 144.57 and a beta of 0.90. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.57.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Repligen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

