Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post $0.50 EPS

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.59. Sally Beauty posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

