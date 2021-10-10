Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.10. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 643,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,193. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $100.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after buying an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

