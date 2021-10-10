Analysts Expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of FAST remained flat at $$52.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,156,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,191. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

