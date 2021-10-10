Analysts Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. First Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 19.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,305 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $47.85 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

