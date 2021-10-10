Analysts Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to report sales of $799.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the highest is $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $862.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Franchise Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

