Analysts Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.20 Million

Analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report sales of $116.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for International Money Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.60 million. International Money Express reported sales of $95.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year sales of $445.50 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $500.55 million, with estimates ranging from $493.20 million to $507.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. International Money Express had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,987.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,529 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Money Express by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,757,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. International Money Express has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $18.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

