Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.37 Million

Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $143.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $144.50 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $140.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $582.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $606.56 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.97 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.56. 277,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,680. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

