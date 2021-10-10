Analysts Expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pegasystems posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $124.46 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $51,621,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

