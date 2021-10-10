Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will report $15.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.96 billion and the lowest is $15.52 billion. Sysco reported sales of $11.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year sales of $60.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 billion to $63.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $66.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.19 billion to $67.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,229,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,596. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

