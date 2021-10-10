Analysts Set Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Target Price at $42.00

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 935,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,663. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $47.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.