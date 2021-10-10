Analysts Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT at $830.71

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $823.08.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Charter Communications by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $4,144,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $706.13 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $772.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

