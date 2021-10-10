Analysts Set Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Target Price at $396.03

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $396.03.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:LMT opened at $353.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $353.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after purchasing an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after purchasing an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

