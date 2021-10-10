Analysts Set Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) PT at $97.10

Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after acquiring an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $58,904,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,863,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, hitting $105.00. 200,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,783. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $107.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

