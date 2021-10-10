Analysts Set Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) PT at C$3.75

Shares of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRZ shares. Scotiabank lowered Transat A.T. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

TSE:TRZ traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 109,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.23. The company has a market cap of C$181.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 52 week low of C$3.76 and a 52 week high of C$7.90.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

