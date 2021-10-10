Analysts Set Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Price Target at $32.29

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.