Analysts Set Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target at $33.60

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSP. Bank of America raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $772.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. Research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,259,000 after buying an additional 107,668 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 993,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

