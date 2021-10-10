Anglo American (LON:AAL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,400 ($44.42).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,691 ($35.16) on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,961.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,175.63. The company has a market cap of £36.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

