AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,009,328 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,238,397 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.62% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $204,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 28.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AU opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.5252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is 5.04%.

AU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

