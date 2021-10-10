APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $25.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of APA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.11.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,486 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 25,938,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,040,000 after buying an additional 2,074,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,013,000 after buying an additional 187,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,504,000 after buying an additional 2,054,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,674,000 after buying an additional 24,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

