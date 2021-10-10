Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 20.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 16.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 174.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $62.29 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.86.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

