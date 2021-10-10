Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after acquiring an additional 78,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after acquiring an additional 165,095 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

