Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARDX shares. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 45.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ardelyx by 4.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ardelyx by 23.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARDX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. 1,813,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,521,347. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.81.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

