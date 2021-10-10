Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after purchasing an additional 137,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

