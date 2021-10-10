ARMOR Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $914,379.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $14.93 million and $914,379.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

