Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Aryzta in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS ARZTY opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Aryzta has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

