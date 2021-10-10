ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.10 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.30.

ASX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Nomura lowered ASE Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.3017 dividend. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $97,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

