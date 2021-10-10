Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys £148.92 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £148.92 ($194.56).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 6th, Jayne Cottam acquired 195 shares of Assura stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.72).

AGR stock opened at GBX 72.05 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. Assura Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

